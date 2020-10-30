Trump, Merkel, other world leaders condemn stabbing attacks in France

The fatal stabbing attack recently recorded in the France city of Nice has been condemned by world leaders who have all demanded that terrorists attacks must stop immediately.

One of the first to condemn it was Turkey, embroiled in a row with France over the publication of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed that have triggered a wave of attacks against French people.

“We strongly condemn the attack committed today inside the Notre-Dame church in Nice,” a Turkish foreign ministry statement said.

US President, Donald Trump, expressed his sadness over the incident and equally condemned the attack, while UN chief Antonio Guterres, as well as European, Arab and Israeli leaders also expressed their displeasure at the slew of attacks targeted at French nationals.

“Our hearts are with the people of France. America stands with our oldest Ally in this fight,” Trump tweeted. “These Radical Islamic terrorist attacks must stop immediately. No country, France or otherwise can long put up with it!”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was “deeply shaken by the brutal murders” and said “my thoughts are with the relatives of those murdered and injured. Germany stands with France at this difficult time.”

In a statement issued later by EU Council chief Charles Michel, the 27 leaders expressed solidarity with France but made no reference to the controversy over cartoons mocking the Prophet Mohammed.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte condemned a “cowardly attack” and said: “Our convictions are stronger than fanaticism, hatred and terror. We embrace the families of the victims and our French brothers. We are united!”

Meanwhile, French Muslims reacted with horror at Thursday’s killing of three citizens in the seaside town of Nice, saying the crime is representative of neither their faith nor values.

Yasser Louati, a French civil rights activist, said perpetrators of such crimes make no distinction between Muslims and Christians and subscribed to an ideology alien to Islam.

“A woman was beheaded inside a church, this means these people have nothing to do with the sacred. There are no moral boundaries for them,” Louati told Al Jazeera.

