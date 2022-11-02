Twitter CMO, Leslie Berland, exits Twitter after CEO, Parag Agrawal. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Twitter CMO, Leslie Berland, exits Twitter after CEO, Parag Agrawal

Twitter CMO, Leslie Berland, has joined the list of former Twitter staffers including CEO Parag Agrawal,

along with CFO Ned Segal, General Counsel Sean Edgett, and Head of Legal Policy, Trust and Safety Vijaya Gadde, who left the social network after Elon Musk’s recent take over.

Leslie Barland disclosed this in a tweet on her official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The latest exit comes a few days into the Elon Musk era.

At the moment, other top officials who left the company include Twitter’s Chief Consumer Officer, Sarah Personette, and Chief of People and Diversity, Dalana Brand.

While it is not clear why the exit is happening quite fast, Berland’s reported exit comes over a decade after she first joined the company.

In a text-less tweet, she tweeted out a simple blue heart emoji.

💙 — Leslie Berland (@leslieberland) November 1, 2022

Many of her followers continued to praise her work during her reign in the company.

Tech Trivia: Old source code that needs to be updated to run on modern systems is called what?

A. Source deficiency

B. Code depreciation

C. Technical debt

D. Frozen software

Answer: see end of post

2. IKEA partners Egypt’s Sympl to enhance BNPL services

Global furniture and home accessories provider, IKEA, has partnered Egypt’s Sympl to enhance its Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) services.

Yasmine Henna, Co-founder & CCO at Sympl, disclosed the partnership in a media statement on Wednesday.

Sympl is an interest-free BNPL platform that enables customers to shop now and pay later on short-term plans without any application process or pre-registration required.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the partnership will afford Sympl the opportunity to offer its 0% interest pay later plans across IKEA’s collection of light furniture and accessories categories when shopping in the IKEA store.

“We are very excited to serve IKEA customers and offer them an interest-free buy now pay later solution that requires nothing but a valid Egyptian bank card, and yes the process is seamless and takes less than 10 seconds,” Henna stated.

3. Lendbuzz Secures $150M Credit Facility from J.P Morgan

Auto finance platform, Lendbuzz, has announced securing a fresh $150 million credit facility from J.P. Morgan to help expand the number of borrowers it serves.

Lendbuzz CEO, Amitay Kalmar, confirmed the development in a release on Wednesday.

Lendbuzz platform, according to local sources, is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) and enables the company to assess the creditworthiness of consumers with little or no credit history.

“We are delighted with the confidence J.P. Morgan has shown in Lendbuzz by entering into this facility,” stated Kalmar.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that this is the second credit facility the investment bank has extended to FinTech, after the initial done in January.

Trivia Answer: Technical Debt

Technical debt is a burden software developers face from old source code and architectural decisions.

It can range from poorly-written functions to frameworks that are no longer supported.

By Kayode Hamzat

