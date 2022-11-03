Two killed in Kaduna explosion

Two people were killed in an explosion in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State on Thursday.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday in Kaduna.

He said the victims were transporting harvested farm produce when the incident occurred.

The commissioner said: “According to security agencies, the incident occurred at about 2:00 p.m. on Thursday when the victims’ vehicle drove over a landmine obviously planted by terrorists in a location known as Zangon Tofa in the Kabrasha general area.

“The two persons who lost their lives were identified as Babajo Alhaji Tanimu and Safiyanu Ibrahim.

“The government is awaiting further details on the incident.”

