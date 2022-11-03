Bandits abduct wife of NSCDC Commander, shoot brother In Nasarawa

The wife of the Commander of the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Apollos Dan-Daura has been abducted by terrorists.

Dan-Daura’s wife was abducted in the Shege area of Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital on Wednesday.

The commander’s younger brother who was present during the abduction was reportedly shot during the attack.

As at press time the abductors have yet to make contact with the family to demand a ransom.

Confirming the incident to journalists on Wednesday, the Public Relations Officer of the Nasarawa State Command of the NSCDC, Jerry Victor, said the younger brother of the Deputy Commandant is receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

“Details of the attack were still being accessed but the whereabouts of the victim were still unknown,” he added.

The Nigeria Police Force has yet to speak on the incident.

