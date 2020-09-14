Two lecturers, 28 others arrested for alleged internet fraud in Kwara

Two lecturers of the Kwara State College of Health Technology, Offa: Abdulahi Opashola and Adebisi Ademola and twenty-eight others have been arrested over their suspected involvement in offences bordering on internet fraud.

They were arrested by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin zonal office.

A statement by the EFCC Head, Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale listed the twenty-eight suspects arrested over internet fraud to include Kingsley Essien; Tobiloba Adenuga; Tope Ayodele; Rasheed Mujib; Oladipo Opeyemi; Saadu Muktar; Oladejo Hammed; Hammed Tope; Ameachi Umenyi, Salauden Adam and Afolabi Gafar.

Others are: Oladimeji Timi; Remilekun Adeolu; Audu John; David Momodu; Abdulkareem Samad; Adebiyi Sodiq; Dawodu Olusoji; Yusuf Amoo; Kehinde Olarenwaju; Philip Mike, Ademola Adebukola and Adeniyi Olamilekan, Adeyemi Adedeji; Ajayi Teslem; Olawale Oladayo, Olasunkanmi Olawale and Adeleke Damilola.

READ ALSO: EFCC recovers additional N130m from suspected treasury looters in Kwara

“They were arrested at different locations within Kwara State, following intelligence gathered by operatives of the Commission over their alleged involvement in internet fraud offence.

“Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to arrest an herbalist who is also linked with the alleged offence.

“Items recovered from them include: cars, phones, laptops among others,” the statement read.

Join the conversation

Opinions