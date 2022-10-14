Two to die by hanging for armed robbery, murder in Ogun

The Ogun State High Court, Abeokuta, on Friday sentenced two men to death by hanging for armed robbery and murder in the state.

The two men – John Inyere and Chibuike Ukwa – were arraigned by the state government over the murder of their friend, Chidi Nwite, in 2013.

The duo were arraigned on a four-count charge of conspiracy, armed robbery, and murder.

The presiding judge, Justice Patricia Oduniyi, in her judgment, noted that all the evidence tendered in court had convinced the court beyond reasonable doubt that the defendants were guilty of the offences.

She, therefore, sentenced them to death by hanging.

Oduniyi said: “That you John Inyere is sentenced to death by hanging. May God have mercy on your soul.

“That you Chibuike Ukwa also sentenced to death by hanging until you are dead. May God have mercy on your soul.”

The prosecutor, T. O Adeyemi, told the court that the convicts committed the offence on September 8, 2013, at Kajola Village along the Lagos-Benin Expressway.

He said the convicts conspired to rob and kill Nwite

Adeyemi, who is a Senior State counsel, said the deceased informed his friends that he wanted to sell his Mazda 626 Saloon car and asked them to get a buyer.

“The first defendant, Inyere, called the deceased that he had gotten a buyer in Ondo and suggested that they should go together with the car to collect the money.

“The convicts conspired and robbed Nwite of his car while armed with a dangerous weapon. They used a motor jack to hit the deceased on the head and watched him bleed to death,” he stated.

The offence, according to the prosecutor, contravened the criminal code laws of Ogun (2006) and the Robbery and Firearms (special provisions) Law of the Federation (2004).

