Metro
Ghana deports 16 Nigerians for alleged cybercrimes
At least 16 Nigerians have been deported by Ghana’s Financial and Intelligence Agency over their alleged involvement in cybercrimes in the country.
The Controller of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Seme Command, Dr. Chukwu Emeka, disclosed this to journalists at a press briefing in the area on Friday.
He said the suspects left Nigeria for other West African countries through illegal routes.
Emeka said: “We also discovered that most of them travelled without genuine travel documents, so when they got to Ghana they became prey to the authorities.”
He noted some of the deportees engaged in criminal activities due to get-rich syndrome among young people.
The controller added: “Ghana’s Financial and Intelligence Agency accused them of cybercrimes but from our preliminary investigation, we discovered that some of them were lured into these criminal activities due to the get-rich syndrome our youths are developing.
“Some of them are victims in the sense that they were deceived that they can make money if they leave Nigeria. Unfortunately, they don’t get the actual thing they bargained for in Ghana.
“The Comptroller General of NIS, Mr .Idris Jere, has always advised Nigerians to get genuine travellers’ documents before leaving the country.
“Yes, we are part of the ECOWAS treaty of free movement and goods within the sub-region, the condition is that you must enter those countries through a legitimate route and with the right travel documents.
“It is also important to have definite means of livelihood, if not; by the time you get there, they will see you as a public charge and they will return you to your country.”
