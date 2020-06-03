U.S restaurant owner who gives free meals to cops shot dead amid protests

A middle age restaurant owner, David McAtee, has been shot dead on Monday as #BlackLivesMatter protests in Kentucky, USA intensifies.

The deceased was killed on Monday while police officers and National Guard soldiers were enforcing a curfew.

Read also: GEORGE FLOYD: Trump threatens to use military, as wild protests intensify

Mr McAtee was known for giving free meals to police officers during their shifts in his YaYa’s BBQ Shack restaurant.

His family said he died trying to save his niece who was also shot but survived.

Join the conversation

Opinions