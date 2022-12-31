U.S state fines Google $20m over privacy suit

A state in Midwestern United States, Indiana, has slammed Tech giant, Google with a fine of $20 million to resolve a lawsuit.

Indiana, according to the state Attorney General, Todd Rokita, levied a lawsuit against the technology giant for alleged deceptive location tracking practices.

Rokitas explained that he filed a separate lawsuit against Google when negotiations between the company and a coalition of state attorneys general stalled.

Speaking on the lawsuit further, Rokita noted that due to the nature of the lawsuit, coming as separate lawsuits, Indiana received about twice as much money as it would have under the deal with the 40 states in the coalition.

“This settlement is another manifestation of our steadfast commitment to protect Hoosiers from Big Tech’s intrusive schemes,” Rokita said.

Google, however, did not admit to any wrongdoing as part of the deal with Indiana.

