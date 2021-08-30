Entertainment
Uche Maduagwu mocks Alexx Ekubo on his relationship breakup
Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has taken to his Instagram page to mock his colleague, Alexx Ekubo whose relationship with his US-based partner, Fancy Acholonu was recently called off.
Recall Fancy announced their breakup in a SnapChat post where she revealed she wants to ‘live her truth’. The announcement came as a rude shock as the preparations for their wedding was in top gear.
Meanwhile, Maduagwu despite being confronted by another actor, Jim Iyke a couple of days ago has continued to reprimand and shade other celebrities on his Instagram page.
READ ALSO: Jim Iyke physically confronts actor, Uche Maduagwu, for trolling him on Instagram
On Saturday, August 28, Alex bagged a doctorate degree from the Institut Supérieur de Communication et de Gestion in Benin Republic.
Uche, while reacting to Alex’s latest achievement, opined that it is unwise of him to celebrate his honorary degree since his relationship just packed up.
