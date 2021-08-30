Singer Peruzzi says ‘love is not for everyone’

Nigerian recording artiste, Peruzzi real name Tobechukwu Victor Okoh has opined in a social media post that love is not for everyone.

In an Instagram post, the DMW signee revealed that he is sharing his bitter truth.

Taking his Instagram platform on Sunday, Peruzzi wrote;

“Love isn’t for everyone. Some of us are going to find love. Some of us are going to be single. Some of us were made for cruising and vibes. Don’t kill yourself for what would’ve also killed you”

The singer was previously in a relationship with reality star, Cynthia Nwadiora better known as, Cee C. Peruzzi has not been romantically linked with anyone in recent times.



