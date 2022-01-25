Udom Emmanuel to chair Ekiti PDP primary election committee

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel has been selected by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to serve as Chairman of the Ekiti State electoral committee to conduct a ‘special congress’ for the governorship election in the state.

The nomination of Emmanuel was announced on Tuesday in Abuja by the National Organising Secretary of the party, Umar Bature, who disclosed that the committee was saddled with the task of electing a credible governorship candidate for the June 18 gubernatorial election in the state.

Bature also announced other members of the committee as approved by the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) to include Toby Okechukwu who will be the Secretary of the committee, as Olusola Obada, Michael Mku, and Ibrahim Khalid, will serve as members.

According to Bature, the Ekiti State congress is scheduled for Wednesday, January 26, in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

