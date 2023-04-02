Ugochinyere accuses security agencies of preferential treatment over arrest of Eze Ndigbo in Lagos

The spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere, has condemned the arrest of the Eze Ndigbo of Ajao estate in Lagos State, Fredrick Nwajagu, by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Nwajagu was arrested by the DSS in the early hours of Saturday at a hotel in Ejigbo where he was reportedly hiding.

Nwajagu had in a viral video threatened to invite members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to secure the properties as well as businesses of Igbo people in Lagos.

“IPOB, we will invite them. They have no job. All of the IPOB will protect all of our shops. And we have to pay them,” he said in the clip.

His call is believed to be connected with the need to provide security for the markets dominated by the Igbos in Lagos.

This is as some of them had come under fire attacks with goods worth millions of Naira lost.

READ ALSO:Court throws out application filed by Uzodimma’s aide against CUPP’s spokesperson, Ugochinyere

Ugochinyere, who is also a House of Representatives member-elect, raised concerns about the arrest in a statement issued on Saturday.

He recounted the divisive comments made by the Chairman of Lagos Parks and Garages, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, who prior to the governorship election in Lagos threatened those who would not vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC), but was not arrested.

He questioned if security agencies were now engaging in preferential treatment, or only serving the interest of the ruling government.

Ugochinyere said: “Are the security agencies now engaging in preferential treatment? Are the DSS and police agencies for the protection of lives and properties of the people of Nigeria or are they only serving the interest of the ruling government?

“Musiliu ‘MC Oluomo’ Akinsanya, threatened that Igbos who will not vote for the APC in the governorship election to stay at home.

“Consequently, in the aftermath of the presidential election held on February 25, 2023, Ndigbo in Lagos have had their shops vandalized and burnt down with the authorities in Lagos looking the other way. But the same authorities are quick to arrest Fredrick Nwajagu.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now