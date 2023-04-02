Politics
Bishop Oyedepo reacts to leaked audio with Obi, says he prayed for every party during campaigns
Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church has revealed that all political parties that took part in the just concluded general elections sought his prayers.
This was amidst a viral leaked audio of an alleged conversation between Oyedepo and presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.
However, the Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council had since authenticated the video though insisting Obi asked the Bishop to help pass a message to voters.
During a live Sunday service, Oyedepo said he prayed for all the political parties that visited him during the election.
Read also:Labour Party confirms authenticity of leaked audio between Obi, Oyedepo
“There is no party in Nigeria that was running that didn’t come to me for prayers, not one. I can’t answer the prayer, I can only pray for you”, the pastor said.
“Whether you are a member of a church or not, without your faith Papa’s prayer won’t do nothing,” he added.
The former Anambra State governor has since come under severe criticism for the development with some Nigerians branding him as a religious bigot.
The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, said the Labour Party standard bearer wanted to force his way into power through religious politics.
