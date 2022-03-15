Ukraine President rules alignment with NATO

The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, said on Tuesday his country would not become a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

The President, who stated this at a meeting with the leaders of the United Kingdom Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) in London, acknowledged that Ukraine’s accession to NATO would not happen.

He said: “For years we’ve heard the opposite, open doors, However, it is not.

“Our people understand this, and we are beginning to count on our own strength.

“We realized that Ukraine will not become a member of NATO. We understand this, we are adequate people.

“Kyiv needs new formats of interaction with the West and separate security guarantees.”

Ukraine is currently involved in a face-off with Russia following the neighbour’s invasion of the country on the order of President Vladmir Putin on February 24.

