Latest Politics

UN chief reacts to execution of five aid workers in Nigeria by Boko Haram

July 23, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on Thursday called for swift action to identify and prosecute those responsible for the killing of five aid workers in Nigeria.

Guterres made the call in a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr. Stéphane Dujarric, in New York.

The statement read: “The Secretary-General strongly condemns the killing, on Wednesday, of five civilians, including three aid workers, by an armed group in northern Borno, northeastern Nigeria.

“He expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Nigeria.

“He calls on the Nigerian authorities to spare no effort in identifying and swiftly bringing to justice the perpetrators of these killings.”

READ ALSO: Five aid workers executed by Boko Haram

The UN chief reiterated that attacks against civilians, including aid workers, by a party in an armed conflict, were a violation of international humanitarian law.

He stressed the need for international human rights law and international humanitarian law to be fully respected, including the obligation to protect civilians.

The Boko Haram jihadists on Wednesday released a video clip of the aid workers’ execution in Borno State.

The slain humanitarian workers were abducted by the terrorists in June.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!