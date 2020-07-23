Killing of another pedestrian in Lagos unfortunate —BRT Mgt

The Managing Director of Primero Transport Services Limited, operator of Lagos Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Mr. Fola Tinubu, on Thursday expressed sadness over the accident that killed another person at Owode-Onirin area of Ikorodu.

Tinubu told journalists that police operatives were still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident involving the company’s bus.

He described the incident as unfortunate.

Some angry motorcyclists and sympathisers who witnessed the incident had threatened mayhem and planned to vandalise the BRT bus involved in the accident.

The accident was the second involving the BRT in the last two months after Mrs. Grace Okeleke, wife of the Globacom’s Head of Public Relations, Andrew Okeleke, was crushed to death in the Ikorodu area of the state.

Tinubu said: “We don’t know the full gist yet, but police operatives are still investigating it.

“All we know is that a person died while trying to cross the BRT lane at Owode-Onirin area in Ikorodu.

“It was unfortunate; we are sad that another life is lost. We need to know exactly what transpired first before we know what to do.

“I have given them my words that if it was the driver’s fault, I will make sure that police fully prosecute him, but we cannot rush to judgment now.”

The managing director said he had met with the people working at Owode-Onirin and the victim’s elder brother.

He added that the body of the deceased had been taken to Ilorin, Kwara State, for burial.

“May Allah forgive him, and grant him Al Jannah Firdaus. We will work with the family to make sure they are compensated.

“We will continue to tell our drivers to be more vigilant, and also reduce their speed. We will also continue to monitor them.

“We are doing everything possible to deal with the situation. But we are very sad that another life was lost.

“People should always make use of the pedestrian bridges,” Tinubu added.

