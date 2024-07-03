UniAbuja suffered setback for 5 Years, ASUU laments

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the University of Abuja branch, yesterday, lamented that, in the last five years, the institution had experienced a massive set back in its academic activities due to erosion of academic culture and tradition.

The ASUU members were seen singing and celebrating the end of the tenure of the former Vice Chancellor, Prof Rasheed Na’Allah.

Speaking to newsmen after its congress on Tuesday at the university campus, the Chairman, Uniabuja ASUU, Dr Sylvester Ugoh, said it was good news that his tenure had ended.

Ugoh said: “We are celebrating the exit of the vice chancellor that destroyed this university in the last five years. It is a case of desecrating the chambers of the ivory tower.

“Before he came to this university, University of Abuja was in the ninth position. But today, University of Abuja is in the 27th position.

“The person overseeing the office of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Aisha Sani Maikudi, has been part of the team. She knows all the issues. So, the union is waiting for any day we are invited to interface with the university.”

He noted that the issues in contention were issues that could be handled in one day by any person willing to solve them.

On its own, the immediate past ASUU chairman of the branch, Dr Kasim Umar, prayed that no one, not even their enemy, should witness what they witnessed under Prof Na’Allah.

He said: “It is our hope that the overseer of the university, who is Prof Aisha Maikudi, will reason with the needful so that peace will return in this place.

“We are not fighting anybody. We want the system to be okay for Nigerians and for our children, but it is quite unfortunate we have experienced this.

“We are calling all the relevant agencies from the presidency, Ministry of Education, NUC, well-wishers, traditional rulers and religious to intervene and allow peace to reign in the University of Abuja.”

