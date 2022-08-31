UNILAG ASUU states position on strike

The University of Lagos branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has debunked viral reports that it has suspended the ongoing strike.

The body while reiterating that it was still committed to the decision taken by the national leadership of the union. restated its commitment to the ongoing strike by the union.

This was contained in a statement signed by Dele Ashiru, the Branch Chairman of ASUU-UNILAG on Tuesday.

The statement said: “The attention of the leadership of ASUU-UNILAG has been drawn to a fake and dubious news purporting that ‘ASUU-UNILAG chapter gives up for the first time, votes for suspension of strike.’

Read also:STRIKE: NANS tags ASUU as ‘unpatriotic and wicked’, urges state varsities to re-open

“This is to inform the general public that the strike in UNILAG is still in force and there is no threat to it whatsoever.

“ASUU-UNILAG is convinced that the strike action is a just and patriotic struggle to save the public university system in Nigeria from imminent collapse,” it added.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported on Monday that ASUU had gone on an indefinite strike to ‘save the public university system’ following its National Executive Meeting.

ASUU has been on strike since February 14th with various knocks from concerned Nigerians.

By Mohammed Taoheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now