News
UNILAG ASUU states position on strike
The University of Lagos branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has debunked viral reports that it has suspended the ongoing strike.
The body while reiterating that it was still committed to the decision taken by the national leadership of the union. restated its commitment to the ongoing strike by the union.
This was contained in a statement signed by Dele Ashiru, the Branch Chairman of ASUU-UNILAG on Tuesday.
The statement said: “The attention of the leadership of ASUU-UNILAG has been drawn to a fake and dubious news purporting that ‘ASUU-UNILAG chapter gives up for the first time, votes for suspension of strike.’
“This is to inform the general public that the strike in UNILAG is still in force and there is no threat to it whatsoever.
“ASUU-UNILAG is convinced that the strike action is a just and patriotic struggle to save the public university system in Nigeria from imminent collapse,” it added.
Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported on Monday that ASUU had gone on an indefinite strike to ‘save the public university system’ following its National Executive Meeting.
ASUU has been on strike since February 14th with various knocks from concerned Nigerians.
By Mohammed Taoheed
