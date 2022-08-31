Ogun Assembly summons three ex-DGs of land bureau over alleged financial infractions

The Ogun House of Assembly on Wednesday summoned three former Directors-General of the State Bureau of Lands and Survey over alleged financial infractions in the agency.

Those summoned were Messrs Biyi Ismail, Wale Osinowo and Mrs. Jumoke Akinwunmi, who were former directors-general of the bureau between 2015 and 2019.

Also invited by the lawmakers were Messrs Sobande Kolawole, Usman Ojelabi, and Fatai Adeboyejo, who served as directors of finance and accounts as well as land services during the period.

All the invited persons are expected to appear before the committee on September 15.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts and Anti-Corruption, Musefiu Lamidi, issued the summons following the consideration of the bureau’s audit report during the plenary on Wednesday in Abeokuta.

READ ALSO: Ogun Assembly confirms two commissioner nominees

Lamidi, who said the alleged infractions were discovered in the bureau’s 2015-2019 audit reports, stressed the need to address the matter in the interest of the state.

He warned the bureau officials against sabotaging the exercise.

The chairman said: “We are not going to take it lightly if you tell us any file is missing; you career officers will face the music.

“We are interested in some files in the bureau, but we have not been able to receive them. We are not pursuing a personal agenda nor are we witch-hunting anybody.

“Whenever we request for anything, make sure you provide it to us; don’t prevent us from doing our constitutional job.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now