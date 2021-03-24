Unknown gunmen kill three policemen, cart away guns in Abia | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Unknown gunmen kill three policemen, cart away guns in Abia
The Abia State Police Command has been thrown into mourning as three officers were murdered by suspected gunmen on Tuesday, March 23, while carting away two rifles.
The incident took place at the Abayi Police Station in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, which was also razed by the yet-to-be-identified gunmen in the early morning hours of Tuesday.
The attackers also burnt all the operational vehicles parked within the premises of the police station.
Geoffrey Ogbonna, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr. Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident.
Ogbonna said the gunmen numbering over 100 had attacked the police station from a nearby compound with the intention of taking over the station.
The Police spokesman added that the attackers who freed some suspects in the police station threw petrol into the station before gaining entrance into the facility.
Read also: 29 detainees reportedly escape from Abia police station
The murdered officers were identified as Inspector Austin Ugwu, Inspector Longinus Ugochukwu and PC Ama Ifeanyi.
Ogbonna also revealed that some of the hoodlums had been arrested by the police, while a manhunt had been launched for those at large.
He urged all health facilities in the state especially in Aba to report anybody with suspected bullet injuries that come for treatment to the police.
He said, “Hospitals can give treatment to people with suspected bullet injures to revive them, but they should do well to report such a person to a nearby police station.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
AFCON Qualifiers: Full house in Super Eagles camp as Iheanacho arrives
Kelechi Iheanacho has arrived at the Eko Hotel and Suites camp of the Super Eagles ahead of their international outings...
Buhari to declare National Sports Festival open April 6
President Muhammadu Buhari will declare open the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) scheduled in Edo State on April 6. The...
CAF disqualifies Chad from AFCONQ, awards 3-0 victories to Namibia, Mali
Chad will no longer take part in the qualifying series of next year’s Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON) as they have...
Pick only fit Super Eagles stars for Benin Republic game, Chukwu tells Rohr
Former international and ex-Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu has advised team manager Gernot Rohr on what to do to win...
We can’t normalize racist, hateful abuses in football —Simy Nwankwo
Super Eagles forward, Simy Nwankwo has called on football authorities, other stakeholders of the game as well as social media...
Latest Tech News
Ten African startups to pitch at Y Combinator’s W21 batch demo day. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Ten African startups to pitch...
HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme for African entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week was majorly characterised by funding rounds as notable Nigerian startups raised capital from various VCs. Delivery logistics company...
Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m Series A round. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m...
Facebook launches Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa
Facebook on Friday announced the launch of Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa to address connectivity issues in the region. The...
9 free tools you can use for academic writing
We want to write the best academic pieces, and we want it easy. But the million-dollar question is, is this...