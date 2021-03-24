Unknown gunmen kill three policemen, cart away guns in Abia | Ripples Nigeria

The Abia State Police Command has been thrown into mourning as three officers were murdered by suspected gunmen on Tuesday, March 23, while carting away two rifles.

The incident took place at the Abayi Police Station in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, which was also razed by the yet-to-be-identified gunmen in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

The attackers also burnt all the operational vehicles parked within the premises of the police station.

Geoffrey Ogbonna, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr. Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident.

Ogbonna said the gunmen numbering over 100 had attacked the police station from a nearby compound with the intention of taking over the station.

The Police spokesman added that the attackers who freed some suspects in the police station threw petrol into the station before gaining entrance into the facility.

The murdered officers were identified as Inspector Austin Ugwu, Inspector Longinus Ugochukwu and PC Ama Ifeanyi.

Ogbonna also revealed that some of the hoodlums had been arrested by the police, while a manhunt had been launched for those at large.

He urged all health facilities in the state especially in Aba to report anybody with suspected bullet injuries that come for treatment to the police.

He said, “Hospitals can give treatment to people with suspected bullet injures to revive them, but they should do well to report such a person to a nearby police station.”

