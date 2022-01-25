US President Biden caught on video calling reporter ‘stupid son of a b****’ at news conference

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, has been caught on video allegedly insulting a reporter who asked him a question he (Biden) found to be irritating.

During a news conference on Tuesday, a reporter with Fox News had asked Biden a question about inflation being a potential political liability in the midterms, but the US President flared up and was heard swearing at the reporter, with the microphone picking up the curse word in reaction to the ‘irritating’ question.

When it was time for the journalists to ask Biden questions, Fox News’ White House correspondent, Peter Doocy, put a question about inflation to the president.

“Will you take questions on inflation then? Do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms?” Doocy asked.

But while struggling to ‘wrap around’ the question, Biden was heard swearing:

“That’s a great asset – more inflation. What a stupid son of a b****.”

Despite voices in the background, Biden was also heard saying “no thank you” after the question was put to him, without realising his microphone was still turned on.

After the blunder, his mic was quickly turned off and Biden looked quite surprised as he appeared to notice his mistake.

Doocy later appeared on Fox News to discuss the incident where he explained he didn’t even hear the president’s response and found out what had been said once the news conference had finished.

“The White House and the communications officials here had been signalling last week when they had their first year in office anniversary that they were going to take a different approach with reporters.

“We thought that meant after he did a two-hour press conference, he was just going to be available for Q&As more often but maybe it’s more stuff like this,” Doocy said.

