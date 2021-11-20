Biden declared ‘healthy’ and ‘vigorous’ after medical check up

President Joe Biden got a clean bill of health from the White House doctor on Friday after undergoing an extensive, routine check-up during which his powers were briefly transferred to Vice President Kamala Harris.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, wrote, “The President remains a healthy, vigorous, 78-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief”

The detailed report revealed that Biden did have “perceptibly stiffer and less fluid” motion while walking about a year ago and developed a “more pronounced” tendency to cough and clear his throat during speaking engagements. The physician, however, said that the two symptoms were not considered of immediate concern and did not appear to result from serious conditions.

Other tests revealed that Biden had “no signs of heart failure,” “no dental issues,” had no “suspicions for skin cancer,” and his eye health “is reassuring.”

Biden had his physical and colonoscopy at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. In a history-making moment he used Section 3 of the 25th Amendment to temporarily transfer power to Vice President Kamala Harris.

For one hour and 25 minutes, Harris was the first woman to hold presidential power in the United States. She is already the first female vice president.

According to the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, the US president resumed his duties around 11:35 a.m. on Friday. The president later told reporters that the procedure had gone well.

“Good! We’re gonna release all the details. I feel great. Nothing’s changed. We’re in great shape,” Mr. Biden said,

He was vaccinated early on against Covid-19, and received a booster shot in September.

Joe Biden who turns 79 on Saturday is regarded as the oldest president in US history.

