International
Biden declared ‘healthy’ and ‘vigorous’ after medical check up
President Joe Biden got a clean bill of health from the White House doctor on Friday after undergoing an extensive, routine check-up during which his powers were briefly transferred to Vice President Kamala Harris.
Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, wrote, “The President remains a healthy, vigorous, 78-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief”
The detailed report revealed that Biden did have “perceptibly stiffer and less fluid” motion while walking about a year ago and developed a “more pronounced” tendency to cough and clear his throat during speaking engagements. The physician, however, said that the two symptoms were not considered of immediate concern and did not appear to result from serious conditions.
Other tests revealed that Biden had “no signs of heart failure,” “no dental issues,” had no “suspicions for skin cancer,” and his eye health “is reassuring.”
Read also: Buhari, Biden, others attend opening session of UNGA76 in New York
Biden had his physical and colonoscopy at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. In a history-making moment he used Section 3 of the 25th Amendment to temporarily transfer power to Vice President Kamala Harris.
For one hour and 25 minutes, Harris was the first woman to hold presidential power in the United States. She is already the first female vice president.
According to the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, the US president resumed his duties around 11:35 a.m. on Friday. The president later told reporters that the procedure had gone well.
“Good! We’re gonna release all the details. I feel great. Nothing’s changed. We’re in great shape,” Mr. Biden said,
He was vaccinated early on against Covid-19, and received a booster shot in September.
Joe Biden who turns 79 on Saturday is regarded as the oldest president in US history.
By Ijeoma Ilekanachi…
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How MDAs violate procurement rules in contract awards
An investigation has uncovered how Nigerian government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have continuously violated procurement rules in awarding contracts,...
INVESTIGATION…Federal roads in South-East remain death traps despite Nigerian govt’s claims
The Federal Government’s denial of allegations of neglect by the South-East governors in critical infrastructure, especially provision of roads, prompted...
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...