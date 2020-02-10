Uzodinma absent, as South East govs conclude decision to set up regional security outfit

Governors of the Southeast geopolitical zone on Sunday, said arrangements have been concluded to launch its regional security outfit soon.

The governors also directed state houses of assembly in the region to enact an enabling law for the outfit.

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, stated this while reading the communique issued at the end of the Southeast Governors Forum.

Umahi, who is the chairman of the forum, said: “The forum received our South East Joint Security Committee and noted as follows; that the South-East Governors Forum had formed their South East Joint Security on July 28, 2019, and inaugurated her committee on joint security on August 31, 2019.

“Forum took briefing from the chairman of the Joint security committee and are satisfied with all the arrangement that will lead to South East State Houses of Assembly to enact a law to back the South East security programme with a name to the outfit.

“The forum had written the Federal Government in this respect and at an appropriate time, we shall be inviting the Federal Government to note the details of our Joint Security Programme.”

The meeting had the governors of Enugu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Ebonyi, David Umahi and Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu in attendance. The Anambra State Governor, was represented by the deputy governor, Nkem Okeke, while Chief Hope Uzodinma of Imo State was not in attendance, neither was he represented.

Uzodinma, is the only governor in the region from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He was only recently out in that office by a ruling of the Supreme Court, which removes Emeka Ihedioha of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

