Uzodinma appoints Maurice Iwu’s brother, Cosmas as SSG

January 17, 2020
IMO GUBER: Uzodinma has tough words for Okorocha
New Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma has appointed Cosmas Iwu as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Cosmas, who is a brother to the former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Maurice Iwu also served as SSG under the administration of former governor, Ikedi Ohakim.

Others who made Uzodinma’s first appointment as Imo State governor are Barrister COC Akaolisa, the Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice, designate. Chief Nnamdi Anyaehie, Chief of Staff (CoC) and Oguike Nwachukwu, as Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

The Supreme Court declared Uzodinma as the governor of Imo State on Tuesday, January 14, after sacking the former governor, Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governor received his Certificate of Return on Wednesday and was also Sworn-in to office same day.

