Sports
Victor Moses feeling ‘fit & strong’ ahead start of new season in Russia
Nigerian winger, Victor Moses has expressed his readiness for the new season in Russia which is set to begin this weekend.
Moses, who already retired from the national team to concentrate on professional football, says he ‘can’t wait’ to play in the opening fixture for Spartak Moscow.
The 30-year-old completed a permanent move to the Moscow club earlier this month, signing a two-year deal after ending a one-year loan stay from Chelsea.
Spartak rounded up their pre-season exercise with a 5-1 win against Khimki last Sunday.
Read Also: Moses reveals why he didn’t return to Inter to reunite with ‘best coach’ Conte
In the five pre-season outings by the club, their new signing Moses showed his readiness for the season by scoring four goals.
And on Monday, Moses took to the social media to express his readiness for the 2021/22 season.
“Great preseason done! Feeling fit and strong 💪🏿 Time to focus on the first league game this weekend now. Can’t wait 🔥 ,” Moses tweeted.
Spartak will face Rubin Kazan on Saturday, 24 July in their season opener.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....