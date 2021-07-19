Victor Moses feeling ‘fit & strong’ ahead start of new season in Russia

Nigerian winger, Victor Moses has expressed his readiness for the new season in Russia which is set to begin this weekend.

Moses, who already retired from the national team to concentrate on professional football, says he ‘can’t wait’ to play in the opening fixture for Spartak Moscow.

The 30-year-old completed a permanent move to the Moscow club earlier this month, signing a two-year deal after ending a one-year loan stay from Chelsea.

Spartak rounded up their pre-season exercise with a 5-1 win against Khimki last Sunday.

In the five pre-season outings by the club, their new signing Moses showed his readiness for the season by scoring four goals.

And on Monday, Moses took to the social media to express his readiness for the 2021/22 season.

“Great preseason done! Feeling fit and strong 💪🏿 Time to focus on the first league game this weekend now. Can’t wait 🔥 ,” Moses tweeted.

Spartak will face Rubin Kazan on Saturday, 24 July in their season opener.

