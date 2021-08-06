Politics
VIDEO: Lawmaker blasts Gov Lalong for sleeping during herdsmen attacks in Plateau
The lawmaker representing Rukuba/ Irigwe State Constituency of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, Musa Avia Agar, said on Friday Governor Simon Lalong has not shown the political will to tackle the state’s security challenges.
The lawmaker was reacting to the herdsmen attacks on some communities in the state.
The herdsmen reportedly invaded the Jebbu Miango and Kwall Districts last week and killed several people.
The National Publicity Secretary of Irigwe Development Association (IDA), Davidson Malison, who confirmed the attacks, said more than 70 people were killed by the herdsmen.
He added that over 1000 farmlands were destroyed and 2500 houses razed by the invaders before they were finally repelled.
Agar, who spoke at a media briefing in Jos, alleged that Governor was sleeping when the herdsmen attacked the communities.
The lawmaker said he had tried to reach the governor and head of the state’s Security Taskforce, codenamed “Operation Rainbow,” to no avail.
Agar told journalists when he could not get the governor on the phone, he personally drove to the Government House to brief him on the situation.
But to the lawmaker’s dismay, he was informed by one of the governor’s aides that he (Lalong) was sleeping and should not be disturbed after waiting for more than one hour to brief him on the incident.
He blamed Lalong for various security lapses in Plateau and accused him of not living up to expectations as the chief security officer of the state.
