News

VIDEO: Tinubu donates N75m to victims of Ondo massacre, church

Published

2 hours ago

on

The former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu on Monday, paid a condolence visit to Owo in Ondo State, where in identified gunmen had on Sunday invaded the St Francis Catholic Church and opened fire on worshippers.

No fewer than 30 persons were massacred and scores of others injured.

Those who survived various injuries are currently receiving treatment at different hospitals in the state.

Tinubu, a national leader of All Progressive Congress (APC) donated 75 million; 50 million to facilitate the treatment of the victims and 25 million for the church.

OWO MASSACRE: Medical Association charges govt on proactive measures

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who disclosed this in his address, commended the APC leader for his gesture

He said: “Kabieyesi and I will reach out to the victims of the attack. So our leader is donating the sum of 50 million to the victims and 25 million to the church.”

Opinions

