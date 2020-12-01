Vigilante boss says attack on Port Harcourt church targeted at Wike

The Chairman of the Diobu, Port Harcourt vigilante, Prince Amatari, on Monday claimed that the Saturday attack on the Christian Universal Church Incorporated located on No. 25 Azikiwe Road, Mile 3, Diobu in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, was targeted at the state Governor, Nyesom Wike.

The church, also known as God’s Power House, is believed to be owned by Wike’s father.

Amatari, who spoke on a live radio programme on Classic FM, 91.9 in Port Harcourt on Monday, also corroborated the position of the spokesman for the state police command, Nnamdi Omoni, that IPOB members might have masterminded the attack.

He said: “There was a burial in Diobu that same Saturday and the attention of the Diobu Vigilante was drawn to ensure that visitors, who came for the burial, go home safe and secure, which we did.

“This funny incident played out after the burial. So, the rumour that it was IPOB that carried out the attack could be true because, the governor has been under attack from IPOB members.”

Governor Wike had been having a running battle with members of IPOB in Rivers State, after the secessionists hoisted the Biafran flag in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state.

He said further: “I remember vividly during the #EndSARS protests that the IPOB boss (Nnamdi Kanu) made offers to anyone, who could bring the Governor Wike’s head. They even went after the vigilantes and gave specific instructions that the vigilantes, who saved police stations, should also be killed.

“But my greatest joy is that God is bigger than them. So, what played out is a target on the governor and it is related to the IPOB. Since then, threats are still coming to Diobu on how they will still burn down police stations.”

Governor Wike and the Rivers State government is yet to make any pronouncement on the attack on the church since Saturday when it took place.

