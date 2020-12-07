Vigilantes strip Rivers pastor for defiling three daughters

A Rivers state pastor in Igbo-Etche, in the Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, has been stripped naked by members of some vigilantes for allegedly defiling his three daughters.

The Rivers pastor who was stripped naked by a group known as the Onelga Security, Peace and Advisory Council confessed to the crime in a viral video seen on social media.

The Rivers State pastor was handed over to the vigilance group by his son after he learnt that his mother had been covering up the crime.

In the viral video, one of the vigilantes asked why the Rivers State pastor defiled his daughters.

In his response, he said, “It is because of a witchcraft force. My mother told me not to marry this woman (pointing to the wife), but I continued to marry her. So, my mother did that to punish me and bring shame on me.”

The Rivers State pastor added “My church is in Chuwuta in Ibgbo-Etche. I have many members but I have not had sex with any of the women in my church.”

When asked why the wife covered her husband’s crime, she said “I cannot do anything because I love my husband and I cover him. But I told him not to do it again. I cover him because of love,” she replied.

A spokesman for the state police command, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident, but expressed anger at the way the vigilantes treated the matter.

He said, “All those involved in the matter, including the vigilantes, will be arrested for taking the law into their hands.

“They compounded the situation by not reporting to the police. The Divisional Police Officer in charge of that area has been mandated to bring all those behind it to justice.”

