Anxiety in Abuja as youths take to streets in second wave of #EndSARS protests

There was anxiety in the federal capital territory in Abuja as scores of youths turned out in their numbers to partake in the second wave of #EndSARS protests which started today, Dec 7.

Reports say the streets of Abuja experienced a surprising turnout of youths despite police warnings against staging another #EndSARS protest to prevent hoodlums from hijacking the demonstrations.

In a related development, there was reported tension in Calabar, Cross River State capital as security operatives including Nigeria Soldiers, Police and Civil Defence stormed the streets, manning strategic locations in the state to prevent a second wave of #EndSARS protests in the state.

Reports say security operatives have been deployed to Marian Road, Freedom Park, eleven-eleven roundabout along Calabar Road, government establishments and other places suspected to be flashpoints of attacks in the event that the second wave of #EndSARS protests is hijacked.

The deployment of security operatives was confirmed on Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, DSP Irene Ugbo who said the move was to tame hoodlums who are planning to invade the state under the name of #EndSARS protest.

