VISA ON ARRIVAL: Visiting foreigners will not enter Nigeria without having $200, BMO says

Visiting foreigners will no longer be allowed into Nigeria without having at least $200 (N72,000) when the visa on arrival policy comes into effect, so says the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO).

Spokesman for the BMO, Niyi Akinsiju, revealed this on Monday while fielding questions when he was featured on a programme on NTA titled, ‘Good Morning Nigeria’.

He said, “If we are opening up Nigeria to other African countries, it also means we are creating traffic.

READ ALSO: Crisis in Imo as suspended council chairmen clash with security agents

“Entering this country will not be a herculean process. It is a process that is made easy for other citizens to come into Nigeria and you cannot come into Nigeria without holding at least $200.

“What that tells you is that the $200 will get into our economy. You can imagine if you multiply that by a million people over a 12-month period,” Akinsiju added.

Join the conversation

Opinions