VON chief, Okechukwu, urges Buhari to grant Igbo leaders demand, release Nnamdi Kanu

A Chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) Osita Okechukwu, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to honour the demands of Igbo elders by granting the release of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Sunday, Okechukwu also appealed to IPOB to support the movement of having a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in the 2023 general election.

“I join Ohaneze Ndigbo, eminent constitutional lawyer and Chairman, Igbo Leaders of Thought, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, and people of goodwill nationwide in commending President Muhammadu Buhari for accepting to consider the release of the held leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu,” Okechukwu said.

“I also appeal to IPOB to support Nigeria President of Igbo extraction 2023 project. Methinks IPOB support will kill two birds with one stone.”

It would be recalled that Igbo leaders led by the first Aviation Minister, Chief Mbazuluike Amaechi, had visited President Buhari in Aso Villa at the weekend, and had asked the president to release the IPOB leader, who is currently facing trial.

Ripples Nigeria reported that the president during the visit said the demand of the Igbo leaders was difficult, however, he promised to consider Kanu’s release.

“You’ve made an extremely difficult demand on me as leader of this country. The implication of your request is very serious. In the last six years since I became president, nobody would say I have confronted or interfered in the work of the Judiciary.

I said that the best thing was to subject him to the system. Let him make his case in court, instead of giving very negative impressions of the country from the outside. I feel it’s even a favour to give him that opportunity,” Buhari said.

Asked if IPOB support for the Nigerian president of Igbo extraction 2023 project was a precondition for the release of Kanu, Okechukwu said Capital No.

“Capital No, it is not a precondition, all am saying is that Mr President and a host of other Nigerians are silently in support of Nigeria president of the Igbo extraction 2023 project, but are wary and reticent of IPOB stance.

“Therefore, in my little opinion, IPOB support of our project will kill two birds with one stone,” Okechukwu said.

Furthermore, he explained that one stone was the release of Kanu, another was the return of economic activities in the South East region, while IPOB’s support, he said, would rekindle wider support for the Nigerian president of Igbo extraction 2023 project.

“My understanding of IPOB agitation is to end Igbo marginalisation; if that’s the case then our 2023 Nigeria President of Igbo extraction will be the end of the civil war. Nigerians are waiting for IPOB to change gear,” he added.

