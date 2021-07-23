Voters with temporary cards to vote in Lagos local council election – LASIEC

The Chairman of Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), Justice Ayotunde Phillips, said on Friday voters with Temporary Voter Cards (TVCs) would be allowed to vote in the state’s local council election.

Phillips, who disclosed this during a media briefing held at the commission’s headquarters in Yaba, Lagos, said voters in possession of either the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and TVCs are eligible to take part in the exercise.

The commission will conduct the election in 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Authorities (LCDAs) across the state on Saturday.

The LASIEC chief said: “Voting process starts at 8:00 a.m. and ends at 3:00 p.m., while those in the queue by 3:00 p.m. will be attended to. The election will be conducted with the use of smart card readers, PVC and TVC.

“Persons Living with Disabilities will be adequately assisted in the election process while the elderly people, pregnant women, and breastfeeding mothers will be given preference in casting their votes.

“The culture of free, fair, and credible election begins with the promotion of public confidence and trust in the process.”

Philips revealed that 15 political parties would take participate in the election.

She also assured voters of adequate security during the election.

She added: “The electorate and Lagos residents are assured that there will be adequate security beyond the exercise.

“Security of lives and property before, during, and after the election is fundamental and is being given topmost priority.

“The commission is leaving no stone unturned in its bid to ensure a successful, free, fair, and credible election that is devoid of violence, intimidation and harassment.”

