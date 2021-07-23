Court dismisses 11 parties’ bid to stop Lagos local council election

Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Friday an application filed by 11 political parties to stop the local council election in the state.

In the suit No FHC/L/CS/596/2021 filed by the Alliance of Social Democrats and 10 other parties, the petitioners are challenging the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) decision to exclude them from Saturday’s election after the Court of Appeal had quashed their deregistration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Lagos State government legal team led by the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, told the judge the court lacked the jurisdiction to adjudicate in the matter.

READ ALSO: Police deploys resources, warns against violence in Lagos local council election

In his ruling, the judge upheld the submissions of the Lagos legal team and declined to hear and determine the suit.

He also transferred the suit to the State High Court pursuant to Section 22 (2) Federal High Court Act.

LASIEC will conduct Saturday’s election in the 20 Local Government Councils and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions