Politics
Court dismisses 11 parties’ bid to stop Lagos local council election
Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Friday an application filed by 11 political parties to stop the local council election in the state.
In the suit No FHC/L/CS/596/2021 filed by the Alliance of Social Democrats and 10 other parties, the petitioners are challenging the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) decision to exclude them from Saturday’s election after the Court of Appeal had quashed their deregistration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The Lagos State government legal team led by the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, told the judge the court lacked the jurisdiction to adjudicate in the matter.
READ ALSO: Police deploys resources, warns against violence in Lagos local council election
In his ruling, the judge upheld the submissions of the Lagos legal team and declined to hear and determine the suit.
He also transferred the suit to the State High Court pursuant to Section 22 (2) Federal High Court Act.
LASIEC will conduct Saturday’s election in the 20 Local Government Councils and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....