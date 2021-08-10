WAEC announces date for 2021 WASSCE

The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) on Tuesday announced the date for the commencement of the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The Head of WAEC, Nigeria office, Patrick Areghan, who announced the date in a statement in Lagos, said the examination would start on August 16 throughout West Africa.

He added that the examination would end in Nigeria on September 30.

READ ALSO: WAEC releases 2021 WASCE results

Areghan said: “In accordance with the Final International Timetable, the WASCCE 2021 will take place throughout the sub-region from Monday, 16h August to Friday, 8th October 2021.

“However, the examination will end in Nigeria on 30 September 2021- spanning a period of seven – weeks.”

Join the conversation

Opinions