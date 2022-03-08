We are yet to receive court’s judgment on Umahi – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has not received the certified True Copy of the court ruling which ordered the removal of the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, and his Deputy, Kelechi Igwe.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday ordered the removal of the governor over his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in November 2020.

The judge, who gave the order in his ruling on the application filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), held that the votes that brought Umahi and his deputy to office belonged to PDP and therefore they cannot transfer the mandate obtained from the ballot to another party.

READ ALSO: Umahi rejects Abuja court’s ruling, accuses Justice Ekwo of bias

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, disclosed this to journalists in Abuja.

He said the commission would meet and make a decision after receiving the certified true copy of the court’s Judgement.

Okoye said: “The Commission has not been served with a copy of the said judgement.

“The Commission will meet and take a decision when it is served with a Certified True Copy of the judgement.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now