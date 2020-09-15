We await sensitive materials ahead of Edo gov’ship election —INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has revealed that it has received non-sensitive materials but also expects to take delivery of sensitive materials this week for the governorship election in Edo State to go ahead as scheduled.

This was revealed on Tuesday by the NEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), in the state, Dr Johnson Sinikiem, who disclosed that the electoral umpire was ready for the conduct of the Saturday’s election.

Dr Sinikiem who stated this during a stakeholders’ meeting in Benin, the state capital, also added that the commission has received personal protective equipment for our personnel and adhoc staff for COVID-19.

He said; “We monitored the primaries of the 15 political parties, out of which 14 submitted the names of candidates to the commission by the expiration of the deadline.

“We have received all non-sensitive materials, and have trained the various categories of staff for the election.

“We have given out voters’ register to the 14 political parties as mandated in Section 20 of the 2010 Electoral Act, as Amended.

“We have configured our Smart Card Readers and have sent them to electoral officers.

“We have received personal protective equipment for our personnel and adhoc staff for COVID-19.

“With barely 5 days to the election, please permit me to say that we are ready for the election.

“We are just waiting for the receipt of sensitive materials this week, and then the election goes on as scheduled,” Dr Sinikiem added.

