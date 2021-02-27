 We didn’t pay ransom to secure Kagara students’ release – Gov Bello | Ripples Nigeria
We didn’t pay ransom to secure Kagara students’ release – Gov Bello

58 mins ago

The Niger State governor, Abubakar Bello, said on Saturday the state government did not pay any ransom to secure the release of the abducted students of Government Science College, Kagara, and their teachers from armed bandits.

Bandits dressed in military uniform had on February 17 stormed the college and abducted 27 students, three teachers, and 12 members of their family.

They also shot dead one student during the attack on the school.

All the victims were released on Saturday.

The students and their teachers were received by the Niger State government officials at the Niger State Development Company (NSDC) suite in Minna.

Bello, who spoke with journalists after receiving the students in his office, insisted that no ransom was paid by the state government to secure the release of the victims.

The governor said: “There was no ransom. We, however, incurred a lot of logistics because we had to involve so many groups even the logistics to bring them, and to settle the stakeholders.

“I’m referring to security agencies, our local vigilantes, our traditional rulers and other stakeholders.”

