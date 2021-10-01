We have no reason to lose hope, Sanwo-Olu preaches on Independence Day

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has implored Nigerians not to lose hope in the country despite its challenges.

Sanwo-Olu made this call on Friday during a programme to mark Nigeria’s 61st Independence Anniversary celebration on Friday, at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.

The governor said that as the country celebrated its independence, citizens were mindful of the various challenges confronting them as a nation and as a state.

“Even in the face of the many challenges confronting us as a people and as a nation, my message to every Nigerian at this time is that we have no reason to lose hope.

”There is enough evidence around us of the fact that while we are not yet where we would like to be as a country and a people, we are also no longer where we used to be,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He said that Nigerians should unite with renewed determination and commitment to move the country forward against all odds.

Sanwo-Olu further buttressed the importance of a mindset change in order to harness the strength and diversity of Nigerians for the needed change.

”I am proud to affirm that Lagos State provides a perfect example within the Nigerian Nation, of the level of greatness a people of diverse ethnic, religious and cultural backgrounds can attain if they resolve to live together in peace and harmony,” he said.

