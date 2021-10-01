Ganduje slams governors over disunity on zoning, rotational presidency

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has slammed the state governors over the divisiveness wrought by the ongoing discourse on the issues of rotational presidency and zoning of political offices.

Ganduje stated this in his address during the 61st Independence Anniversary on Friday in Kano.

He noted that the unity of the country should be the paramount mandate amongst the state executives rather than bickering over power shift,

“All governors were voted not to divide Nigeria, but to make Nigeria one for progress and development.

“It is unfortunate that the two north and south governors) are exchanging uncomplimentary languages to each other.

“I will like to seek this opportunity to call on the Chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum, to invite all governors of Nigeria so that we forgive each other and forge together,” Ganduje said.

He also charged all stakeholders to ensure the unity of the country “irrespective of religious and ethnic inclinations.

“To come together and make sure that Nigeria continues to be unified, and our unity to grow from strength to strength,” Ganduje explained.

