We will wipe out PDP from the political map of Lagos —Lagos APC Chairman

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, Tunde Balogun, Thursday stated that the party was determined to obliterate the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the political map of Lagos.

Balogun, who spoke at the APC secretariat in Ikeja when he received hundreds of PDP defectors, said the defection was a measure of the growing confidence in APC.

He said the defectors had decided to join the APC because of the purposeful leadership the party had been giving to Lagosians in the last 20 years.

Top among the defectors who were given the APC flag were a former Minister of Works and Housing, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, and his son, Moyo, a former PDP leader in Ikeja constituency, Mutiu Okunola, Alhaji Raman Falawe (Lagos Island), Jebe Dayo (Mushin), Adeoye Shamolu (Ojo), Jaiye Agoro (Lagos Mainland), Sukanmi Fabiyi (Apapa) and Arisekola Afeez (Accord Party, Mushin), among others.

Balogun, who referred to the new members as eminent Lagosians, said they had all been registered and issued the party cards at their various wards.

He noted that the party had in recent times received defectors from the PDP and other parties in the state, saying that the trust in APC party was growing.

“And with these defections of bigwigs from PDP and others, it means the only party in the state right now is APC.

“APC is the party for the people, we are the only party with policies and programmes to touch the lives of the people. Lagosians are happy with us and we see more people coming into our fold,” he said.

He said, “Their coming will strengthen our party. Politics is a game of number and since they have come in thousands they will add to our votes and our strength. No APC member has joined the PDP but they (PDP) have always joined us. They have joined us because of good governance. They all have the potentials to be who they want to become in the APC.

“The PDP is not destined to win elections in Lagos State. We are determined to obliterate the PDP from the political map of Lagos State.

“APC has its critical development programme for the 21st century economy of the state. We have our 10 point agenda from the beginning. All the governors of the state right from the period of Alliance for Democracy to date we have worked through the programme and that have taken us to where we are today and we want to continue to be the leading state in Nigeria and Africa.”

Responding shortly after receiving his flag, Okunola said he defected to the APC with his supporters to change the narratives.

Top APC dignitaries who graced the event include members of the Governor’s Advisory Council, Cardinal James Odunmbaku and Chief M.A Taiwo respectively and deputy state chairman of the party, Chief Sunny Ajose, while popular Fuji musician, Abass Obesere, who also recently defected to the APC, thrilled the crowd.

