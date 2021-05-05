Weapons rationed for soldiers fighting Boko Haram —Sen Ndume | Ripples Nigeria

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume On Tuesday lamented that weapons are being rationed out to troops engaged in the fight against Boko Haram insurgents in the north-east part of the country.

The lawmaker representing representing Borno South at the Senate, spoke while briefing journalists after plenary on his bill seeking to establish Federal College of Education Gwoza, Borno State.

According to him, troops fighting the insurgency war were not equipped enough to take on the task.

He further stated that in his capacity as a Senate committee chairman on Nigerian Army, he has never seen any soldier brandishing a brand new AK47 rifle, or other weapons, which calls to question claims by successive administrations that weapons were being acquired.

Ndume Ndume said: “What the rest of the country is experiencing is what we have been having in Borno. Today, no place is safe in Nigeria. Government really needs to step up and ensure that we are safe. This can’t continue like this. We need to act

“Just a few days ago, Boko Haram terrorists overran a place about 30 kilometres from Maiduguri. A Major in the army and some soldiers were killed. Recently, about 35 soldiers were killed by insurgents along Maiduguri–Damaturu road.

“In fact, in that village that was overrun by the insurgents, it took the intervention of a combined military operation to regain it. This is a common thing in the North East now. We want peace in Nigeria and the government must do everything possible to restore law and order,” he stressed.

On the establishment of a higher institution in the state, the lawmaker stated that the current spate of insecurity should not deter the government from establishing more higher institutions across the country, adding that the demand for higher education was on the rise and urged government to step up its game.

Ndume said the proposed Federal College of Education, to be located in Gwoza, Borno State would bring quality change in education by focusing on teacher education through teaching and learning innovations.

He said the college also “seeks to provide and promote sound basic Education training as a foundation for the development of Nigeria, taking into account indigenous culture and the need to enhance national unity.

“It may also interest you to know that the establishment of this College would be an addition to the only existing higher institution (University of Maiduguri) in the state.

“The enactment of this Bill will help not only in transforming the decayed educational infrastructures in Nigeria but also help in the development of the hitherto devastated North East Region of the country,” he added.

