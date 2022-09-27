We’re not interested in Nigeria’s 2023 elections, don’t blackmail us, IPOB tells IGP

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday, declared that they had no interest in the “selection process” that is Nigeria’s election.

In a statement titled “Inspector General Of Police (IGP) Planned Blackmail Against IPOB Will Not Work,” IPOB spokesman Emma Powerful emphasized that elections in Nigeria did not match IPOB’s criteria for obtaining Biafra freedom.

Powerful said: “If this government wants IPOB to be part of their politics, it should fix a date for the Biafra referendum, where it will see the civilised political ability of IPOB; hence, linking IPOB to this fraudulent election shows that the government has lost focus.”

He stated that the IPOB family, under the leadership of Nnamdi Kanu, was amused at the statement credited to the IGP linking the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and IPOB to “their already planned attacks during political campaigns”.

The government and its security forces ought to be aware, in Powerful’s opinion, that IPOB and ESN volunteers don’t participate in Nigeria’s political campaigns or selection procedures.

Instead of attempting to involve IPOB and ESN members in “Nigeria’s government and its dishonest political procedures”, he recommended that they be given space to concentrate on the things that really matter.

The separatist group promised that the Nigerian police’s alleged intentions to commit crimes during political campaigns and blame them on IPOB and ESN would fail, as usual.

He further stated that the alarms the Nigeria’s security agencies had raised often signalled an attempt to blackmail IPOB and ESN operatives. Powerful added that IPOB cannot allow them to continue in their business of blackmail.

He said: “We have always maintained that we are not interested in anything that has to do with Nigeria let alone taking any side in their fraudulent political process.

“IPOB will achieve Biafra freedom, not through Nigeria’s politics or election, but through a United Nations (UN) supervised referendum or an outright declaration of Biafra.”

