Politics
We’re not interested in Nigeria’s 2023 elections, don’t blackmail us, IPOB tells IGP
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday, declared that they had no interest in the “selection process” that is Nigeria’s election.
In a statement titled “Inspector General Of Police (IGP) Planned Blackmail Against IPOB Will Not Work,” IPOB spokesman Emma Powerful emphasized that elections in Nigeria did not match IPOB’s criteria for obtaining Biafra freedom.
Powerful said: “If this government wants IPOB to be part of their politics, it should fix a date for the Biafra referendum, where it will see the civilised political ability of IPOB; hence, linking IPOB to this fraudulent election shows that the government has lost focus.”
He stated that the IPOB family, under the leadership of Nnamdi Kanu, was amused at the statement credited to the IGP linking the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and IPOB to “their already planned attacks during political campaigns”.
The government and its security forces ought to be aware, in Powerful’s opinion, that IPOB and ESN volunteers don’t participate in Nigeria’s political campaigns or selection procedures.
Read also: Fani-Kayode says Wike has smashed PDP’s chances in 2023 elections
Instead of attempting to involve IPOB and ESN members in “Nigeria’s government and its dishonest political procedures”, he recommended that they be given space to concentrate on the things that really matter.
The separatist group promised that the Nigerian police’s alleged intentions to commit crimes during political campaigns and blame them on IPOB and ESN would fail, as usual.
He further stated that the alarms the Nigeria’s security agencies had raised often signalled an attempt to blackmail IPOB and ESN operatives. Powerful added that IPOB cannot allow them to continue in their business of blackmail.
He said: “We have always maintained that we are not interested in anything that has to do with Nigeria let alone taking any side in their fraudulent political process.
“IPOB will achieve Biafra freedom, not through Nigeria’s politics or election, but through a United Nations (UN) supervised referendum or an outright declaration of Biafra.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...