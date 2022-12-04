White House rebukes Trump’s calls for suspension of constitution over 2020 election

The White House on Saturday, came down hard on former President Donald Trump by issuing him a stern rebuke following his suggestion that the Constitution of the United States should be suspended in his ongoing crusade to discredit the results of the 2020 election.

White House spokesman, Andrew Bates, in a statement directed at Trump, said the former President’s suggestion was against the soul of the country and what it stands for.

“Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation and should be universally condemned. You cannot only love America when you win,” Bates said.

Trump had made the suggestions of suspending the Constitution via a message on the “Truth Social” platform and reiterated the claims he has made since 2020 that the election was stolen.

READ ALSO:Donald Trump declares for 2024 US Presidency

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” Trump had written earlier on Saturday.

“UNPRECEDENTED FRAUD REQUIRES UNPRECEDENTED CURE!” Trump followed up in another post on the platform.

Trump, who last month announced he would run again for president in 2024, had launched the Truth Social after he was banned from Twitter following the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

And since then, he has carried out sustained attacks on the 2020 election result, and the latest attack on the Constitution is seen by the White House as an affront on the US.

The Democratic National Committee also condemned his comments on Saturday, as did several other politicians.

“Trump’s words and actions are unacceptable, they stoke hatred and political violence, and they are dangerous,” Rep. Don Beyer wrote in a tweet.

“Trump just called for the suspension of the Constitution and it is the final straw for zero republicans, especially the ones who call themselves ‘constitutional conservatives,'” Sen. Brian Schatz also wrote on Twitter.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now