Why Nigerian Military can’t track bandits despite aerial bombardments -Gumi

Islamic cleric and avowed advocate for bandits’ amnesty, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has given reasons why the Nigerian military has been unable to track down bandits over the years despite regular aerial bombardments of their hideouts in forests in the Northern parts of the country.

Gumi, in an article on Friday, posited that the criminals have been able to perfect and developed different escape routes anytime the military attack their locations.

In the article titled ‘War has never been a solution anytime, anywhere,’ Gumi said following the offensive by the military against bandits and their hideouts in the North, they have been able to carve out escape routes whenever such attacks occur.

Gumi also warned that bandits will migrate to other parts of the country from any part that is on fire if the Nigerian government continued to use military might against them.

“By the way, what you may not hear is that the bandits, over the years, have developed escape routes from aerial bombardments. They told us: you can only kill our women and children with your attacks!

“Just yesterday, two contingents of banditry victims came to me that their loved ones were abducted by bandits in Kaduna suburbs – Rigachukun and Keke.

“An escapee engineer in the later said when he overheard and understood that they were strangers in the area as they were calling the locals to lead them, that gave him the courage to slip through densely grown maize plantations to escape.

“The point is that, if Zamfara is on fire for them, definitely it goes without saying that they will migrate to other areas. So, is the whole of Nigeria going to be under lock-up in incommunicado?

“As for the economic impact of the areas now under siege, it’s just a matter of time, you’ll hear them crying out.

“Already, yesterday a man from Tsafe came begging because of economic stagnation, one would have thought that Gusau the capital is closer than Kaduna to beg.

“As for those cynics that have no value to add in the dilemma except vituperation, and abuses, we know that is the substance they are made up of. No qualms whatsoever! You don’t expect fragrance from faeces.

“So, what is the solution? Good Intelligence! Good proficient policing, engagement of the local herdsmen in policing, rehabilitation, reconciliation, and reparation of all victims of banditry.

“The good honest judiciary that protects people’s rights. Money and time well spent on these will surely kill the disease and heal the nation of this delinquency, crimes, and bad governance,” he wrote.

