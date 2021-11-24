Why Tinubu avoids talks on restructuring – Clark

A former federal commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark, on Wednesday accused the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, of shying away from public discussions on the restructuring of the country.

The elder statesman, who addressed journalists at a media briefing in Abuja, said Tinubu was afraid to speak on the matter because of his 2023 presidential ambition.

Although the former Lagos State governor has not officially declared his 2023 presidential ambition, his associates have been campaigning for him.

Clark said: “What several Nigerians want is actually the restructuring of the country in order to douse the tensions and agitations which is almost tearing the country apart today. This is the main cause of the high insecurity being experienced in the country.

“Nigerians are ready to accept the implementation of the 2014 National Conference, or the APC’s El-Rufai Committee Report, any of which will no doubt satisfy the generality of the Nigerian people.

“The Tinubus who brought restructuring to the manifesto of APC have not spoken because they fear that if they do, they will not be allowed to contest for the presidency of the country, come 2023.

“We want to reiterate that we are more patriotic than those who do not believe in the restructuring of Nigeria, even though we are very well pleased to shame them because the majority of other Nigerians also believe in the restructuring of the country. We, however, wish to advise those in the minority to follow us, the majority, as we mean well for the country.”

