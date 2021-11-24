Just In: EFCC places Gov Obiano on watchlist, puts security agencies on alert

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has placed the Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, on a watchlist.

However, it is unclear why the commission placed the governor who will leave office next year on its watchlist.

In a letter dated November 15, 2021, and addressed to the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the EFCC requested the Service to place Obiano on a watchlist and inform it anytime he is travelling out of Nigeria from any of the international airports as well as other entry and exit points in the country.

READ ALSO: Anambra gov, Obiano, signs anti-open grazing bill into law

The letter was seen by journalists on Wednesday.

Obiano will hand over to the Anambra State governor-elect, Prof.Charles Soludo, on March 16, 2022.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now