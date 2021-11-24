Politics
Just In: EFCC places Gov Obiano on watchlist, puts security agencies on alert
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has placed the Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, on a watchlist.
However, it is unclear why the commission placed the governor who will leave office next year on its watchlist.
In a letter dated November 15, 2021, and addressed to the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the EFCC requested the Service to place Obiano on a watchlist and inform it anytime he is travelling out of Nigeria from any of the international airports as well as other entry and exit points in the country.
READ ALSO: Anambra gov, Obiano, signs anti-open grazing bill into law
The letter was seen by journalists on Wednesday.
Obiano will hand over to the Anambra State governor-elect, Prof.Charles Soludo, on March 16, 2022.
