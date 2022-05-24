Why we invaded Okorocha’s home – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has explained why its operatives raided the Abuja home of a former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Tuesday.

The commission’s operatives had earlier on Tuesday stormed the ex-governor’s residence in the Maitama area of Abuja to effect his arrest.

The operatives, who positioned themselves in strategic locations within the building premises, asked the Imo West senator to either submit himself for arrest or honour the EFCC’s invitation.

The commission had in January filed a 17-count charge of fraud against Okorocha at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The EFCC accused Okorocha and six others, including a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Anyim Nyerere Chinenye, of conspiring to steal N2.9 billion belonging to the Imo State government.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday, the anti-graft agency said the action followed the refusal of the Imo West senator to honour invitations after jumping the administrative bail granted to him earlier.

The statement read: “Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on May 24, 2022, arrived at the Maitama, Abuja home of a former governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, to effect his arrest.

“The move followed the refusal of the former governor to honour invitations after jumping the administrative bail earlier granted him by the Commission.”

