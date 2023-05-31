Wike has since left PDP, no longer relevant— NEC member, Osadolor

Timothy Osadolor, a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, had since left the party and is no longer relevant in the scheme of things.

Osadolor who hinged his submission on the posture and actions of Wike before, during and after the general elections, said the immediate past Rivers governor had ceased being a member of the party.

While speaking to journalists in Benin City, Edo State on Tuesday, Osadolor said as a result of Wike’s non commitment to the PDP, the leadership of the party in turn decided to isolate and render him inconsequential in its affairs.

“The PDP has ignored Wike because the man is no longer himself. There are more ways to deal with people apart from sanctioning them,” Osadolor said.

“You can keep someone in isolation. Wike can boast that he is the one that stayed away but is it not better to stay away than come to party activities and nobody wants to associate with you?

“He has been given a cold treatment because he went to court to procure a judgment that says he cannot be suspended but there is no judgment that says he cannot be avoided.

“That is what the PDP has been doing to him and technically, if Wike wants to say the truth, he will tell you that he is no longer a member of the PDP. No PDP leader or member behaves the way he does.”

However, the immediate past Commissioner for Information and Communications in Rivers, Chris Finebone, who reacted to Osadolor’s statement, insisted that Wike is still a member of the PDP.

Finebone, in a statement, said

Osadolor’s comments were mere “wishful thinking” as he does not have any authority to speak for the party.

“We can’t identify who he represents, but I think it is wishful thinking. It is wishful thinking and the man who is said to have said that is inconsequential as far as we are concerned.

“And so, whatever he has said is of no effect. His Excellency, the former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, is 110 per cent a member of PDP and nothing has changed. And nothing can change it,” Finebone added.

